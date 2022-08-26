Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Mayors Race Poll Shows Bass Leads 43 Percent to 31 Percent (LAT)
- Inglewood SoFi Stadium Removed Bike Lockers (Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Eastside L Line Extension Comments Due August 29 (The Source)
- Valley Transit Items Approved By Metro (Daily News)
- Carnage: Details Released On Deadly Head-On Crash Near Lake Los Angeles (AV Times)
…Driver Strikes Man On PCH In Malibu (KTLA5)
- Students Give Car To Westside Teacher Who Commuted By Bus (LAT)
- LAPD Cracks Down On Illegal Street Racing (LAT)
- City, County Acquired 1500 Homes Via Homekey Program (Urbanize)
- LAT Finds 13 Amazing Places You Can Get To On Transit
- CA Bans Gas Cars Starting 2035 (LAT, LAist, LB Post, L.A. Magazine, KTLA5)
- Healthy Streets L.A. Post-Mortem: Bonin Staffer Bruins’ Take (@efjbruins Twitter)
…How Council Modified Safe Streets Proposal (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)
…Where HSLA Goes From Here (Michael Schneider Medium)
Have you donated to keep Streetsblog L.A. strong and independent?
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA