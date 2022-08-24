Today’s Headlines
- Healthy Streets L.A. Scheduled For Vote At Today’s 10 a.m. City Council Meeting
- Greater L.A. Talks Heathy Streets and Metro’s Freeway Greenhouse Gas Emissions (KCRW)
- Sneak Peek Of Metro K (Crenshaw/LAX) Line Opening Fall 2022 (The Source)
…Inglewood’s K Line Fairview Heights Station Dedication (The Source)
- Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Wants To Improve Fletcher/Glendale Intersection (Eastsider)
- Burbank To Work With Tesla To Install Electric Car Chargers (Burbank Leader)
- Bruce’s Beach Attorney Has Passion For Setting Things Right (Sentinel)
- Angeleno Heights Neighbors Unhappy With Fast & Furious 10 Filming Stunts (Variety)
- Carnage: Store Owner Killed In Solo Car Crash (Downey Patriot)
…DUI Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Three Crashes (SC Signal)
…Another DUI Crashes Into Freeway Sign, Flees, and Is Detained (SC Signal)
- New L.A. Innocence Project Will Uncover Wrongful Convictions (Witness L.A.)
- Toyota Drops Lawsuit Against CA Car Emissions Rules (LAT)
- Portantino Bill For Pasadena-Burbank-Glendale Affordable Housing Trust Approved (Pasadena Now)
