Today’s Headlines
- Metro Receives $100M Federal Grant For Electric Buses (Senator Feinstein press release)
- Antelope Valley Transit Authority Receives $4.8M CA Transit Capital Grant
- Another Recall Campaign Against DA George Gascón Fails To Qualify For Ballot (LAT, LAist, Witness LA)
- L.A. City Taxi Subsidy Program In Trouble (LAT)
- 188-Apartment Development Planned By Lafayette Park (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Dead In Solo Crash In Long Beach (LB Post)
- California Seeing Extreme Heat (LAT)
