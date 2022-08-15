This Week In Livable Streets
‘Meet the Hollywoods’ CicLAvia (seek LUH vee uh!), Metro meetings, Griffith Park, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday and Wednesday 8/16-17 – Metro will host a series of community meetings on extending the C (Green) Line to Torrance. In-person meetings will take place Tuesday 8/16 from 6-8 p.m. at Torrance Cultural Arts Center at 3330 Civic Center Drive, and Wednesday 8/17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Leuzinger High School gym at 4118 W. Rosecrans Avenue in Lawndale. Details at Metro’s The Source.
- Wednesday 8/17 – Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet virtually from 5-7 p.m. Details at Metro event webpage or meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 8/17 – Metro is hosting one more community meeting on its planned nine-mile Eastside L Line light rail extension from East L.A. to Whittier. On July 1, Metro released the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Report (dEIR) for a 60-day review and comment period, after which the Metro Board will finalize the plans for the project – by selecting a “locally preferred alternative.” For project and meeting information, see Metro’s The Source. The last in this round of hearings will take place Wednesday 8/17 from 6-8 p.m. at Whittier Community Center gym at 7630 Washington Avenue in Whittier.
- Wednesday and Thursday 8/17-18 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and approve various items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro board meetings webpage.
- Friday 8/19 – Assemblymember Laura Friedman and L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman will host a Griffith Park Summer Celebration featuring free food, free rides at Travel Town, a community walk/bike/equestrian ride, and an exciting update on the future of Griffith Park. The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. at Travel Town at 5200 Zoo Drive in Griffith Park. Details and RSVP at Raman’s event page.
- Sunday 8/21 – Southern California’s popular CicLAvia open streets festival will take place on a route though East Hollywood, Hollywood, and West Hollywood. The free, family-friendly event goes from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Transit access is easy via four Metro B (Red) Line stations along the 6.6-mile route. Participants can start wherever they want along the route and walk, run, bike, skate, etc. for as little or as much as they want. The entire route is open to pedestrians – and there is a special pedestrian zone at Hollywood/Highland. Details at CicLAvia event webpage.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org