Today’s Headlines
- Cyclists Protest Criminalization Of Bike Repair (Daily News)
- Healthy Streets L.A. Initiative Qualifies For Ballot (@streetsforall Twitter)
…Watch Promotional Video (@streetsforall Twitter)
- Capital & Main Interviews L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin
- Carnage: Windsor Hills Driver Had 13 Prior Crashes (LAT) Charged With Murder (LAT, Daily News)
…Bellflower Driver Sentenced To Two Years For Crash That Killed Two People (LB Post)
…Drivers Identified In Head-On Double-Fatal Crash In Palmdale (AV Times)
- New Gehry-Designed River Entry Gate Planned For Canoga Park (Urbanize)
- L.A. Gas Prices Falling Fast (LAT)
