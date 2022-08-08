This Week In Livable Streets
CalSTA Secretary Toks Omishakin, Metro C and L Line extensions, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 8/8 – Tonight, from 5-8 p.m., Metro will host a virtual meeting of 710 Freeway corridor task force. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 8/10 – Streets for All will host a 5-6 p.m. virtual Happy Hour with California State Transportation Agency Secretary Toks Omishakin. Details and RSVP via Streets for All event page.
- Wednesday 8/10 – Metro will host a 6-7:30 p.m. virtual Rail to Rail Construction Update Meeting. Get the latest project construction updates on the South L.A. walk/bike trail that recently broke ground. Details at Metro event webpage.
- Continuing Thursday 8/11 – Metro is hosting two more meetings (one in person, one virtual) on its planned nine-mile Eastside L Line light rail extension from East L.A. to Whittier. On July 1, Metro released the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Report (dEIR) for a 60-day review and comment period, after which the Metro Board will finalize the plans for the project – by selecting a “locally preferred alternative.” For project and meeting information, see Metro’s The Source. Upcoming hearings are as follows:
– Thursday 8/11 from 6-8 p.m. virtual meeting
– Wednesday 8/17 from 6-8 p.m. at Whittier Community Center (Gymnasium) at 7630 Washington Avenue in Whittier
- Thursday 8/11 – Metro will host a community meeting regarding plans to extend the C (Green) Line light rail to Torrance. Meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Adams Middle School at 2600 Ripley Avenue in Redondo Beach. Details at Metro event webpage.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org