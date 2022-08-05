Today’s Headlines

Horrific Fiery Car Crash Kills Six, Caught on Camera (LAT, NBC4)

After E-Bike Crash Killed Daughter, Family Pushes for Regulations (LAT)

A Week After Deciding to Do Nothing About It, LA County Still High Risk for COVID (Daily News)

But That’s Cool Because a Right Wing Extremist/Columnist Doesn’t Believe the Numbers (Daily News)

Officials Celebrate Sound Walls Near NoHo on 710 (The Source)

SaMo Weighs Two Parcel Tax Ballot Measures for November (SMDP)

Mediocre Climate Bill Shows Dems. Can Still Do Something (The Nation)

U.S. Transit Aging Faster Than We Can Maintain It (Route Fifty)

Jerry Brown’s Thoughts on the Inflation Reduction Act, Climate, and More! (LA Times)

