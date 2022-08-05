Today’s Headlines

  • Horrific Fiery Car Crash Kills Six, Caught on Camera (LAT, NBC4)
  • After E-Bike Crash Killed Daughter, Family Pushes for Regulations (LAT)
  • A Week After Deciding to Do Nothing About It, LA County Still High Risk for COVID (Daily News)
  • But That’s Cool Because a Right Wing Extremist/Columnist Doesn’t Believe the Numbers (Daily News)
  • Officials Celebrate Sound Walls Near NoHo on 710 (The Source)
  • SaMo Weighs Two Parcel Tax Ballot Measures for November (SMDP)
  • Mediocre Climate Bill Shows Dems. Can Still Do Something (The Nation)
  • U.S. Transit Aging Faster Than We Can Maintain It (Route Fifty)
  • Jerry Brown’s Thoughts on the Inflation Reduction Act, Climate, and More! (LA Times)

