Today’s Headlines
- Horrific Fiery Car Crash Kills Six, Caught on Camera (LAT, NBC4)
- After E-Bike Crash Killed Daughter, Family Pushes for Regulations (LAT)
- A Week After Deciding to Do Nothing About It, LA County Still High Risk for COVID (Daily News)
- But That’s Cool Because a Right Wing Extremist/Columnist Doesn’t Believe the Numbers (Daily News)
- Officials Celebrate Sound Walls Near NoHo on 710 (The Source)
- SaMo Weighs Two Parcel Tax Ballot Measures for November (SMDP)
- Mediocre Climate Bill Shows Dems. Can Still Do Something (The Nation)
- U.S. Transit Aging Faster Than We Can Maintain It (Route Fifty)
- Jerry Brown’s Thoughts on the Inflation Reduction Act, Climate, and More! (LA Times)
Get statewide headlines at Streetsblog CAL, and National Headlines at Streetsblog USA