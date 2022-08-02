Today’s Headlines
- Locals Charge Metro NoHo Housing Project for Rich People (Daily News)
- Opponents to Eagle Rock BRT Charge Metro Playing Games with Public Records (City Watch)
- I’ll Do You One Better, Why Is the Sixth Street Bridge (LAT)
- Long Beach Will Try Having Non-Police Respond to Non-Emergency 911 Calls (LB Post)
- Gov. Declares Monkey Pox Emergency (Daily News)
- Padilla: CA Will Receive $631 Million for ‘Climate Resistant Infrastructure’ from Climate Bill (Press Release)
- WeHo Thinks E-Bike Share Is So Nice They’re Doing It Twice (WeHo Times, WeHoVille)
- Dems. Worried That Arizona Sen. Sinema Won’t Back Climate Bill (The Hill)
