This Week In Livable Streets
T-Committee, L.A. City TDM hearing, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 8/2 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet starting at 3 p.m. Details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 8/2 – The city of L.A. is holding a virtual open house and public hearing for it’s draft proposed Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Program update. According to the Department of City Planning, the proposed TDM Program update aims to reduce the need for drive-alone vehicle trips by increasing transportation options and accessibility throughout the City, providing benefits to the environment and public health. Additionally, it would require new development projects over a certain size to implement strategies such as supporting transit, telecommuting, walking, carshare, and other sustainable travel options that reduce vehicle trips. The virtual meeting will take place starting at 4 p.m. See DCP meeting notice for access information and links to proposed ordinance.
- Continuing next week Thursday 8/11 – Metro is hosting two more meetings (one in person, one virtual) on its planned nine-mile Eastside L Line light rail extension from East L.A. to Whittier. On July 1, Metro released the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Report (dEIR) for a 60-day review and comment period, after which the Metro Board will finalize the plans for the project – by selecting a “locally preferred alternative.” For project and meeting information, see Metro’s The Source. Upcoming hearings are as follows:
– Thursday 8/11 from 6-8 p.m. virtual meeting
– Wednesday 8/17 from 6-8 p.m. at Whittier Community Center (Gymnasium) at 7630 Washington Avenue in Whittier
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
