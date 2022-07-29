Today’s Headlines

  • Move L.A. Pressing For A.B. 1919 Approval – Expand Student Bus Passes
  • Bus Bridge On Foothill L (Gold) Line Arcadia-Irwindale This Sunday (The Source)
  • Weekend Closures For Subway Construction Street Restoration Coming To Mid-Wilshire (Beverly Press)
  • OC Is Widening the 55 Freeway (OC Register)
  • Carnage: Child Killed In Gorman Area Solo Car Crash (SC Signal, AV Times)
    …LAPD Motorcycle Officer Hospitalized From Hit-and-Run Crash (LAT)
    …Trial Begins For DUI Driver Who Killed OC Register Editor
  • Planning Commission OKs Echo Park Taix Redevelopment (Urbanize)
  • $1M Settlement Approved In Huntington Beach Oil Spill (LAT)
  • Meet the Barber and Others Activating 6th Street Bridge (LAT)
    …People Are Enjoying the New 6th Street Bridge (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA