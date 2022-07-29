Today’s Headlines

Move L.A. Pressing For A.B. 1919 Approval – Expand Student Bus Passes

Bus Bridge On Foothill L (Gold) Line Arcadia-Irwindale This Sunday (The Source)

Weekend Closures For Subway Construction Street Restoration Coming To Mid-Wilshire (Beverly Press)

OC Is Widening the 55 Freeway (OC Register)

Carnage: Child Killed In Gorman Area Solo Car Crash (SC Signal, AV Times)

…LAPD Motorcycle Officer Hospitalized From Hit-and-Run Crash (LAT)

…Trial Begins For DUI Driver Who Killed OC Register Editor

…LAPD Motorcycle Officer Hospitalized From Hit-and-Run Crash (LAT) …Trial Begins For DUI Driver Who Killed OC Register Editor Planning Commission OKs Echo Park Taix Redevelopment (Urbanize)

$1M Settlement Approved In Huntington Beach Oil Spill (LAT)

Meet the Barber and Others Activating 6th Street Bridge (LAT)

…People Are Enjoying the New 6th Street Bridge (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA