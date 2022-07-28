Today’s Headlines

L.A. Street Services Head Greg Spotts Heads To Seattle DOT (Biking in L.A.)

L.A. Taco On Why People Are Panicking Over the New Bridge

…Latest Updates On 6th Street Bridge (LAist, @RyFons Twitter)

…Latest Updates On 6th Street Bridge (LAist, @RyFons Twitter) L.A. Postpones Vote On Expanded Anti-Unhoused Camping Restrictions (LAist)

Pomona’s Garey Avenue To Close Four Days For Gold Line Construction (SGV Tribune)

Carnage: Family Grieves 7-Year-Old Killed Crossing Street (LB Post)

…Seven People Injured In 405 Freeway Crash Near Mulholland (Daily News)

…DTLA Driver Crashes Into Multiple Things, Taking Out Power (CBS2)

…Seven People Injured In 405 Freeway Crash Near Mulholland (Daily News) …DTLA Driver Crashes Into Multiple Things, Taking Out Power (CBS2) Los Feliz Neighbors Against Private School Over Traffic Issues (Eastsider)

Affordable Housing In Santa Fe Springs, Huntington Park Up For $60M Funding (Urbanize)

County Seeks More Funding For General Hospital Redevelopment (Urbanize)

Climate Calamity Expected This August (LAT)

115 Degree Heat Expected In Northern California This Week (LAT)

Support Streetsblog! Do it today!

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA