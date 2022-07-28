Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Street Services Head Greg Spotts Heads To Seattle DOT (Biking in L.A.)
- L.A. Taco On Why People Are Panicking Over the New Bridge
…Latest Updates On 6th Street Bridge (LAist, @RyFons Twitter)
- L.A. Postpones Vote On Expanded Anti-Unhoused Camping Restrictions (LAist)
- Pomona’s Garey Avenue To Close Four Days For Gold Line Construction (SGV Tribune)
- Carnage: Family Grieves 7-Year-Old Killed Crossing Street (LB Post)
…Seven People Injured In 405 Freeway Crash Near Mulholland (Daily News)
…DTLA Driver Crashes Into Multiple Things, Taking Out Power (CBS2)
- Los Feliz Neighbors Against Private School Over Traffic Issues (Eastsider)
- Affordable Housing In Santa Fe Springs, Huntington Park Up For $60M Funding (Urbanize)
- County Seeks More Funding For General Hospital Redevelopment (Urbanize)
- Climate Calamity Expected This August (LAT)
- 115 Degree Heat Expected In Northern California This Week (LAT)
