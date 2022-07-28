Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Street Services Head Greg Spotts Heads To Seattle DOT (Biking in L.A.)
  • L.A. Taco On Why People Are Panicking Over the New Bridge
    …Latest Updates On 6th Street Bridge (LAist, @RyFons Twitter)
  • L.A. Postpones Vote On Expanded Anti-Unhoused Camping Restrictions (LAist)
  • Pomona’s Garey Avenue To Close Four Days For Gold Line Construction (SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: Family Grieves 7-Year-Old Killed Crossing Street (LB Post)
    …Seven People Injured In 405 Freeway Crash Near Mulholland (Daily News)
    …DTLA Driver Crashes Into Multiple Things, Taking Out Power (CBS2)
  • Los Feliz Neighbors Against Private School Over Traffic Issues (Eastsider)
  • Affordable Housing In Santa Fe Springs, Huntington Park Up For $60M Funding (Urbanize)
  • County Seeks More Funding For General Hospital Redevelopment (Urbanize)
  • Climate Calamity Expected This August (LAT)
  • 115 Degree Heat Expected In Northern California This Week (LAT)

Support Streetsblog! Do it today!

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA