Today’s Headlines
- LAT Opinion: Olympics Should Fuel A Transit Boom
…how about Olympics fueling more equity, bus lanes, walking, CicLAvias, bikes?
- LAPD Shuts Down 6th Street Bridge Until Further Notice (LAPD Twitter)
…Lopez: Drivers Ruining It For Everyone Else (LAT)
…That Ought To Fix the Freeway-Like Bridge: Speed Bumps (LAT)
- More On L.A.’s Under-Construction Reseda Blvd Improvements (Urbanize)
- Responding To Increased Fatalities Pasadena Adopts Vision-Zero-Like Approach (Pasadena Today)
- Carnage: Long Beach Driver Kills Child Walking With Father In Crosswalk (LB Post)
…Driver Crashes Into Panorama City Gas Station Injuring Eleven (LAT)
…Newhall Driver Crashes Sending One To Hospital (SC Signal)
…Canyon Country Driver Crashes Sending One To Hospital (SC Signal)
- 4-Story Senior Supportive Housing Under Construction In East Hollywood (Urbanize)
- Ontario Airport Elon Musk Tunnels Saga Staggers On (LAT)
- Redlining Led To Extreme Heat In Watts (LAT)
