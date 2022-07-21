SGV Connect 99 – Imperfect Paradise and Update from Sacramento

This week on SGV Connect features a special interview with Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, the a quarterly state update with Melanie Curry of Streetsblog California.

Adolfo is a household name in the public radio world, covering higher education at KPCC. He spent the last year on a special assignment, investigating the death of a 90’s Chicano civil rights activist from Baldwin Park, Oscar Gomez for a podcast from KPCC’s LAist Studios.

Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary follows Gomez’s young adult life from star athlete and scholar at Baldwin Park High School to student activist at UC Davis and his mysterious end below the cliffs of the coast off UC Santa Barbara. Chris’ interview with Adolfo looks at Oscar’s roots and legacy in the San Gabriel Valley, the pressures he was under as a student and activist, and Adolfo’s own coming out as a Chicano rights activist at the same time as Oscar… a part of his identity he’s long shielded from his journalism career.

For a transcript of the interview between Chris and Adolfo, click here.

Damien and Melanie touch base on what the new state budget means for cities’ sidewalks, bike lanes and bus stops as well as talk about the legislation that is, and isn’t, moving. For a more detailed look at the legislation, check out her most recent legislative update.

For a transcript of the interview between Damien and Melanie, click here.

