Today’s Headlines
- COVID-19 Cases Soaring In L.A. County (LAT)
- L.A.’s New Sixth Street Bridge Has Shoddy Bike Lanes (LAist)
…LAist quotes SBLA Editor Sahra Sulaiman – read her Twitter thread
…New Bridge Shut Down Due To Car Crash (NBC4)
…New Bridge Plays Host To Illegal Street Racing (KTLA5, LAT)
- CA Has New Bill To Decriminalize “Jaywalking” (Witness L.A.)
- Metro Hosting Meetings On Eastside L Line Extension To Whittier (SGV Tribune, The Source)
- West Hollywood Criticized For Small Step To Cut Back Sheriff Policing (LAT)
- NPR Reporter Loves Bicycling (LAist)
- Tomorrow, Caltrans To San Gabriel Valley Freeway Bridge For Five Days (LAT, LAist)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Motorcyclist In Mission Hills (Spectrum1)
…Deadly Tesla Crash In Lake Elsinore Part Of Broad Probe (Daily News)
- Britain Is Melting (LAT, Daily Breeze)
