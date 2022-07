Today’s Headlines

9 In 10 Californians Live In Areas With High COVID Transmission (LAT)

CA Should Prioritize Housing People Over Housing Cars (LAT)

Long Beach Unveils New Beach Access Mats (LB Post)

For Climate, Go Beyond Banning New Gas Stations (LAT)

A Closer Look At LAPD Killing Marvin Cua (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)

Riverside Approves Train Service Plan For Union Station To Coachella (Urbanize)

Carnage: Person Killed In Mission Hills Car Crash (Daily News)

…Driver Goes Off 105 Freeway Ramp, Killing One Person (Daily Breeze)

…Motorcyclist Injured In Apparent Hit-and-Run Crash On 710 (LB Post)

…Police Detail Driver On Suspicion Of Trying To Run Over A Person (SC Signal)

…Driver Goes Off 105 Freeway Ramp, Killing One Person (Daily Breeze) …Motorcyclist Injured In Apparent Hit-and-Run Crash On 710 (LB Post) …Police Detail Driver On Suspicion Of Trying To Run Over A Person (SC Signal) Arellano: In Defense Of Street Vendors (LAT)

Journalist Takes Metro and Flyaway To Get From Pasadena To LAX (LAist)

Climate Emergency: Humanity Facing Collective Suicide (Guardian)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA