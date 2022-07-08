Today’s Headlines

L.A. COVID Hospitalizations Spiking (LAist)

Metro Hold State Of the Agency Event, Solis Passes Gavel To Chair Najarian (The Source)

…Solis Announces Regional Connector Construction Is Substantially Complete (SBLA Twitter)

More On Metro Rail 2 Rail Path Groundbreaking (Urbanize)

KNOCK-LA On L.A.’s DIY Crosswalk Collective

L.A. Completes Inspection Of City Bike Lanes (Sentinel)

New Half-Billion Dollar Sixth Street Bridge Is Open (Daily News)

…Advocates Critical Of Inadequate Bike Lanes On New Bridge (Biking in L.A.)

How Climate Change Impacts Weather (LAist)

