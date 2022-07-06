Today’s Headlines
- L.A. COVID Cases Highest In Five Months (LAT)
- Metro Breaking Ground On Rail 2 Rail Walk/Bike Path Today (Daily News, NBC)
- Tech Has Made the Car A Candy Store Of Distraction (LAT)
- LADOT Planning Western Avenue Safety Improvements (Urbanize)
- L.A.’s Car-Free Streets (Eric Brightwell)
- Caltrans Plans PCH Bike Lanes In West Malibu (Biking in L.A.)
- Carnage: DUI Driver Found Guilty In LB Crash That Killed Family Of 3 (LB Post, CBS, Daily Breeze)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Killed In 710 Freeway Crash (2UrbanGirls)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Motorcyclist In Bellflower (2UrbanGirls)
…LB Hit-and-Run Driver Crashed Twice, Attempted To Flee, Then Attacked By Onlookers (LB Post)
…Two Injured In Palmdale Car Crash (AV Times)
- 22-Story Mixed Use Under Construction By Wilshire/Normandie (Urbanize)
- Fireworks Mean Unhealthy Air Quality (LAist, LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA