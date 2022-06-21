Today’s Headlines
- Poll: 93% Prefer Rail Tunnels to Monorail for Sepulveda Pass Project (Daily News)
- Two-Way Protected Bikeway Coming to Pasadena’s Union Street (Pasadena Now)
- Overview of Changes to Metro Service Levels (The Source)
- CA Dems Vow to Investigate Cause of High Gas Prices, Again (Spectrum)
- New Affordable Housing Is Expensive (LAT)
- Check Out the Images from Pasadena’s Chalk Art Festival (SGV Tribune)
- More on Gold Line Reaching the Half Way Point (Urbanize)
- USA Is an Outlier with Increasing Traffic Deaths (City Lab)
- But Hoboken New Jersey Seems to Have It Figured Out Too (Curbed)
- It Might Rain Today (Daily News)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA
Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.