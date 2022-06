Today’s Headlines

L.A. County COVID Cases And Hospitalizations Rising Again (LAT)

…Indoor Masking Could Return Soon (LAist)

Transit Riders Should Be Treated Better – Hear in L.A. Interviews Alissa Walker

CicLAvia Will Return Next Month (Biking in L.A.)

First Look At L.A.’s Huntington Drive Complete Streets Improvements (Urbanize)

Make Affrordable Housing Part Of River Master Plans (LAT)

Carnage: Motorcyclist Dies Crashing Into Lancaster Telephone Pole (2UrbanGirls)

Coast Commission Approves $68M Del Mar Bluff Repairs (LAT)

Triple-Digit Heatwave Coming To CA (LAT)

…Fire Officials Brace For Hotter, Drier Fire “Season” (LAist)

