Today’s Headlines
- It’s Election Day – Many transit agencies, including Metro, are offering free rides
…SBLA does not endorse, but see informational coverage of L.A. City mayoral race
…Some sites for election information: Knock-LA, L.A. Daily News, L.A. Podcast, L.A. Times, LAist, League of Women Voters, Long Beach Post
- C Line Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Hawthorne (Daily Breeze)
- Metro Spends $10M On Call Boxes – Are They Still Needed? (Daily News)
- Carnage: One Person Killed In Crash On 405 In Carson (2UrbanGirls)
…Firefighters Rescue Two From Saugus Car Crash Into Tree and Wall (SC Signal)
…Santa Clarita Driver Taken To Hospital After Crashing Into Post, Wall, and Home (SC Signal)
…Driver Hits, Kills 300-Pound Bear On Freeway In Irwindale (LAT, Whittier Daily News)
- 375-Apartment Tower Tops Out Near Wilshire/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
- Late Freeway Merging Is Good (LAT)
- Patt Morrison: the Ghosts Of L.A.’s Unbuilt Freeways (LAT)
- Mendocino Has $10/Gallon Gas (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA