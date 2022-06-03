Today’s Headlines

  • Rise In COVID Could Mean Return Of Mask Mandates (LAT)
  • Caving To Nimbys, Metro Scales Back North Valley BRT (Urbanize)
  • Metro Breaks Ground On Rosecrans/Marquardt Grade Crossing (The Source, Whittier Daily News)
  • Wilmington Residents Protest CA Approval Of New Oil Drilling Permits (LAT)
  • Carnage: One Person Killed in Lake Balboa Hit-and-Run Car Crash (Daily News)
  • Pasadena Plaques Commemorate Racist Past, Including Demolitions for Freeways (Pasadena Now)
  • How To Get To Hollywood Bowl Without Driving (LAT)
  • L.A. Average Gas Price Hits Another Record at $6.27/Gallon (LB Post)
    …$8/Gallon Gas Spotted (LAT)

