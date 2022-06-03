Today’s Headlines
- Rise In COVID Could Mean Return Of Mask Mandates (LAT)
- Caving To Nimbys, Metro Scales Back North Valley BRT (Urbanize)
- Metro Breaks Ground On Rosecrans/Marquardt Grade Crossing (The Source, Whittier Daily News)
- Wilmington Residents Protest CA Approval Of New Oil Drilling Permits (LAT)
- Carnage: One Person Killed in Lake Balboa Hit-and-Run Car Crash (Daily News)
- Pasadena Plaques Commemorate Racist Past, Including Demolitions for Freeways (Pasadena Now)
- How To Get To Hollywood Bowl Without Driving (LAT)
- L.A. Average Gas Price Hits Another Record at $6.27/Gallon (LB Post)
…$8/Gallon Gas Spotted (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA