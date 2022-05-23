Today’s Headlines
- COVID Spreading Rapidly In California (LAT)
…County Extends Mask Requirement On Transit And At Airports (LAist, AV Times)
- Metro Spins FY23 Budget – Buries $634M Freeway Expansion Saying Just To “Ease Chokepoints” (The Source)
FY23 Metro budget proposes 33.5% increase in annual freeway widening
Metro leaders keep lying about highway budget: “not focused at all on just road widening”
- LAPD SWAT Officer Said “Happy Hunting” On Body Cam Before Shooting (LAT)
- LAPD Overreaction To Climate Protest Reveals City’s Misplaced Priorities (KNOCK-LA)
- KRCW L.A. Mayoral Candidates Debate Focuses On Homelessness
- L.A. Scrapes DIY Crosswalks (@RyFons Twitter)
- Metro Bus Crashes With, Drags Moped In DTLA – Mopedist Injured (columnist.city)
- Carnage: Driver Hits, Kills Cyclist On Anaheim Street in LB (LB Post, Biking in L.A.)
…Person Killed Walking On 210 Ramp In Arcadia (Pasadena Now)
- L.A. Plans 900 Homes At West L.A. Civic Center Site (Urbanize)
- East L.A.’s New Rainwater Medians Looking Great (@SBLA Twitter, Eastsider)
- What To Know About How Newsom Wants To Spend $100B CA Surplus (LAist)
- L.A. County Gas Prices Still Inching Upward (LB Post)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA