Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County COVID Cases and Hospitalizations Rising (AV Times)
  • Metro Committee Nixes Paused 710 Freeway Widening Project (SGV Tribune)
  • L.A. City Budget Approved, Adds $87M To Police (Daily News)
  • Burbank Approves Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan, Includes Bikeways (Leader)
  • L.A. County Gas Price Leads U.S. At $6.08/Gallon (LAT)
  • Carnage: Feds Investing If Tesla Autopilot Part Of Fatal Newport Beach Crash (LAT)
  • Investing in Place Urges Metro To Fund Bus Service, Operator Pay
    …Metro Touts Meager Bus Budget As “Significant” (The Source)
  • LAT Profiles 7 L.A. Cyclists
    LB Post Profiles Another
  • Today Is Bike To Work Day (Biking in L.A.)

