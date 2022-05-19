Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County COVID Cases and Hospitalizations Rising (AV Times)
- Metro Committee Nixes Paused 710 Freeway Widening Project (SGV Tribune)
- L.A. City Budget Approved, Adds $87M To Police (Daily News)
- Burbank Approves Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan, Includes Bikeways (Leader)
- L.A. County Gas Price Leads U.S. At $6.08/Gallon (LAT)
- Carnage: Feds Investing If Tesla Autopilot Part Of Fatal Newport Beach Crash (LAT)
- Investing in Place Urges Metro To Fund Bus Service, Operator Pay
…Metro Touts Meager Bus Budget As “Significant” (The Source)
- LAT Profiles 7 L.A. Cyclists
…LB Post Profiles Another
- Today Is Bike To Work Day (Biking in L.A.)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA