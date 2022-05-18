Today’s Headlines
- More DTLA A Line Emergency Track Work (The Source)
- LAT Reporter Has Seen Scary Things On L.A. Transit
- Willoughby Diverters Attempt To Reduce Car Cut-Through Traffic (Beverly Press)
- Carnage: Two People Killed In Freeway Crash In Tujunga (Daily News)
- Metro Gives Free Transit Rides To Cyclists This Thursday (The Source)
- 78-Unit Affordable Housing Planned By E Line In Santa Monica (Urbanize)
- New County L.A. River Plan Released (Daily News, Urbanize)
- L.A. County Gas Price Hits All-Time [non-inflation-adjusted] High Of $6.07/Gallon (Pasadena Now)
- Traffic Deaths Up Nationwide (Biking in L.A.)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA