This Week In Livable Streets

Metro budget, Metro committees, bike week, South Pasadena projects, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- All week – it’s Bike Week, but at Streetsblog every day is kinda bike day… see Thursday info below.
- Wednesday 5/18 – At 1:30 p.m. Metro will host a public hearing on its nearly $9 billion proposed FY22-23 budget. Metro has proposed reducing funding for transit expansion (proposed 8.3 percent decrease) and increasing funding for freeway expansion (proposed 33.5 percent increase) with, for the first time ever, more than a half-billion dollars for freeway widening. Streets for All has put out an alert urging folks to contact to the Metro board and let them know not to keep widening freeways. One opportunity for live public comment is to call in to Metro’s 1:30 p.m. virtual budget hearing, concurrent with the Metro board’s Finance Committee. Details at Metro meeting page or meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 5/18 – At 7 p.m., the South Pasadena City Council will consider the citys’ project list for Measure M. ActiveSGV put out an alert encouraging public comment supportive of projects that implement the city’s approved Bicycle Plan. For meeting information, see ActiveSGV alert or meeting agenda and agenda packet.
- Wednesday 5/18 – Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet virtually from 5-7 p.m. The PSAC is a big part of Metro efforts to re-imagine public safety and policing onboard Metro buses and trains. PSAC meeting details at Metro event page and meeting agenda.
- Wednesday and Thursday 5/18-19 – Metro’s various board committees will meet to discuss and vote on items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Meeting agendas, access info, and staff reports at Metro board meetings page.
- Thursday 5/19 – This Thursday is Bike to Work day. Metro is hosting a noon bike ride out of Union Station and supporting bike to work events in Beverly Hills, East Hollywood, Playa Vista, Santa Clarita, Santa Monica, and Torrance. Find details at Metro upcoming events page and Eventbrite.
