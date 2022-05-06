Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Failing To Budget For Street Safety (LAist)
- Rendon Wants To Detonate CA High-Speed Rail (LAist)
- Labor Comes Out Against Garcia Bill To End Harmful Freeway Expansions (LAT)
- OCTA Is 3/4 Done With 405 Freeway Widening Project
- L.A. Plans Multi-Modal Makeover For Valley Blvd (Urbanize)
- Metro Bus Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Pico Union (LAT)
- Carnage: DUI Driver Crashes Sending Car Into River, Killing One Person (LB Post)
- 23 Apartment Development Proposed Near A Line Vernon Station In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- Take West Hollywoods E-Scooter Survey (WeHoVille)
- CA Audit Examines Bias Within LASD, Other Police Agencies (Witness L.A.)
