Today’s Headlines

L.A. Failing To Budget For Street Safety (LAist)

Rendon Wants To Detonate CA High-Speed Rail (LAist)

Labor Comes Out Against Garcia Bill To End Harmful Freeway Expansions (LAT)

OCTA Is 3/4 Done With 405 Freeway Widening Project

L.A. Plans Multi-Modal Makeover For Valley Blvd (Urbanize)

Metro Bus Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Pico Union (LAT)

Carnage: DUI Driver Crashes Sending Car Into River, Killing One Person (LB Post)

23 Apartment Development Proposed Near A Line Vernon Station In South L.A. (Urbanize)

Take West Hollywoods E-Scooter Survey (WeHoVille)

CA Audit Examines Bias Within LASD, Other Police Agencies (Witness L.A.)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA