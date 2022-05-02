Today’s Headlines
- CA COVID Cases Are Rising (LAT)
…LB Health Department Requires Masks On Transit (LB Post)
- Rick Cole: Stop Tearing Down Poor Communities To Widen Freeways (Whittier Daily News)
- Lower 710 Freeway Widening Is Likely Dead (LB Post)
- North 710 Stub Agreement Goes To Pasadena Council Today (Pasadena Now)
- LB Planning For Downtown Pedestrian Safety Improvements (LB Post)
- Carnage: Cyclist Killed In Sand Canyon Crash (Biking in L.A., SC Signal)
…CHP Seeks Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Two On 91 Freeway Near Compton (LAT1, LAT2, LB Post, Daily Breeze)
…Two Dead From Crash Into Hydrant In La Mirada (Whittier Daily News)
…One Person Killed In Big Rig Crash On 60 Freeway In Diamond Bar (SGV Tribune)
…100mph Speeder Crashes Car Into Original Tommy’s In Rampart Village (LAT)
…Ten Vehicles Involved In 405 Freeway Crashes In Sherman Oaks (Daily News)
…Motorcycle Rider Killed In Crash In Lancaster (Daily News)
…Two People Killed When Truck Crashed, Fell Into Ocean Near SF (LAT)
…PD Seeks Hit-and-Run Driver Who Crashed Into Highland Park Building (Eastsider)
- Council Approves $30M Sixth Street Bridge Park, To Break Ground In Fall (Urbanize)
- San Diego Proposes Crackdown On Shared E-scooters (LAT)
- May Is Bike Month (LB Post, The Source)
- Instead Of Gas Tax Rebate, CA Should Spend On Infrastructure (LAT)
