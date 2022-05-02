This Week In Livable Streets

Council District 15 candidates forum, Metro Public Safety committee, Metro Vermont corridor transit, Metro 10 Freeway Express Lanes, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

Tuesday 5/3 – Streets for All will host an L.A. City Council District 15 mobility debate. The 15th Council District, currently represented by Joe Buscaino, includes Watts, Wilmington, San Pedro, and more. The debate takes place starting at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Details at Streets For All event page.

– Wednesday 5/4 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

– Thursday 5/5 from 6-8 p.m.

– Saturday 5/7 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Meeting access details and more 10 Express Lanes information at Metro’s The Source.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org