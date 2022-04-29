Today’s Headlines

  • Everything You Need To Know About This Sunday’s 626 Golden Streets (Colorado Blvd)
  • More On Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT Approval (LAist, SGV Tribune, Hilda Solis)
  • Lawsuit Alleges Sheriff Lied In Cover-Up (LAT)
  • Metro Evaluating Options If Sheriff Withdraws As Pledged (LB Post, SMDP)
  • Metro & CA High-Speed Rail Finalize Union Station Run-Through Funds (Trains.com, CAHSRA YouTube)
  • Dems Proposing $200/Person Rebate, Not Tied To Cars (LAT)
  • Caltrans Tenants Push So. Pasadena Not To Dismiss Lawsuit (South Pasadenan)
  • Electric Car Advocates Sue To Stop USPS Gas-Trucks Plan (LAT, EarthJustice)
  • Labor And Enviros Seek Standards For EV Charger Installation (Capital & Main)
  • AVTA and Metro Partner To Promote LIFE Low-Income Fare Program (AV Times)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Cyclist In Simi Valley Crash (Biking in L.A.)
    …Driver Kills Pedestrian In Palms (Citizen)
  • L.A. Approves $45.5M For Affordable/Supportive Housing In Wilmington And Boyle Heights (Urbanize)
  • CA Investigating Exxon-Mobile Role In Plastic Pollution (LAT)
  • Eric Brightwell‘s Epic 4-County 1-Day Metrolink Tour

