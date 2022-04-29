Today’s Headlines
- Everything You Need To Know About This Sunday’s 626 Golden Streets (Colorado Blvd)
- More On Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT Approval (LAist, SGV Tribune, Hilda Solis)
- Lawsuit Alleges Sheriff Lied In Cover-Up (LAT)
- Metro Evaluating Options If Sheriff Withdraws As Pledged (LB Post, SMDP)
- Metro & CA High-Speed Rail Finalize Union Station Run-Through Funds (Trains.com, CAHSRA YouTube)
- Dems Proposing $200/Person Rebate, Not Tied To Cars (LAT)
- Caltrans Tenants Push So. Pasadena Not To Dismiss Lawsuit (South Pasadenan)
- Electric Car Advocates Sue To Stop USPS Gas-Trucks Plan (LAT, EarthJustice)
- Labor And Enviros Seek Standards For EV Charger Installation (Capital & Main)
- AVTA and Metro Partner To Promote LIFE Low-Income Fare Program (AV Times)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Cyclist In Simi Valley Crash (Biking in L.A.)
…Driver Kills Pedestrian In Palms (Citizen)
- L.A. Approves $45.5M For Affordable/Supportive Housing In Wilmington And Boyle Heights (Urbanize)
- CA Investigating Exxon-Mobile Role In Plastic Pollution (LAT)
- Eric Brightwell‘s Epic 4-County 1-Day Metrolink Tour
