LADOT Launches Universal Basic Mobility Pilot In South L.A. (LAT, Daily News)

Carnage: Murder Trial For Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Two People In Westlake Village (LAT)

Sheriff Villanueva Investigates Times Reporter Who Revealed Cover-Up (LAT)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Hits Two Cyclists, Kills One, In Ktown (NBC4)

…Person Killed In 10 Freeway Crash In West Covina (Whittier Daily News)

…Trial: Westlake Village Killer Hit-and-Run Driver Hit 81 mph (LAT)

L.A. River Crown Jewel Taylor Yard Park Could Cost A Billion (Eastsider)

Ending CA Offshore Oil Drilling Would Be Expensive (LAT)

Ports Starting Zero-Emission Truck Trial (Daily News)

