This Week In Livable Streets
626 Golden Streets, L.A. City Council candidates debate, Sheriff candidates forum, Metro, events commemorating the 30th anniversary of 1992, 55 Freeway widening, Vermont Transit Corridor, Spring Forward fundraiser, Rail to Rail, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Ongoing – Get involved in Streetsblog-endorsed campaigns as they make final signature gathering pushes. It’s the final week to gather signatures for United to House L.A. – sign up via the campaign website. Through the end of May, Healthy Streets L.A. is gathering signatures in various locales including Hollywood, UCLA, and elsewhere!
- Monday 4/25 – Streets for All will host an L.A. City Council District 9 mobility debate featuring the only two candidates running – incumbent Councilmember Curren Price and challenger Dulce Vsquez – discussing their transportation vision for the future of Los Angeles. The debate takes place starting at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Preregister via Streets For All event page.
- Monday 4/25 – KNOCK-LA and Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley are hosting a sheriff candidates’ forum, this one in Antelope Valley. Sitting sheriff Alex Villanueva has agreed to participate. Attend in person at 40242 La Quinta Lane (Palmdale, 93551) or virtually at bit.ly/KnocksYT. The forum begins at 6 p.m. and will be moderated by journalist Cerise Castle. More details and registration information can be found here.
- Tuesday 4/26 – Metro will host a Rail-to-Rail Project Team Virtual Community Meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Join the zoom meeting to hear a project overview and receive the latest updates on the start of construction for the walk/bike path project. Meeting details at Metro event page.
- Wednesday 4/27 and Wednesday 5/18 – OCTA will host two webinars for the public to learn about their plans to widen the 55 Freeway. The $475 million dollar 4.4-mile long project would add three new lanes (a regular lane, a carpool lane, and an auxiliary lane) to each side of the 55 Freeway between the 405 and the 5 Freeways. Webinar details at OCTA blog post; some project information at OCTA project page.
- Thursday 4/28 – At 10 a.m., the full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items – including final approval of the plans for the Beautiful Boulevard version of Metro’s North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project. Meeting agendas, staff reports, access information at Metro meeting page.
- Friday 4/29 – There are a number of events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 1992 unrest and uprising. From 5 to 7 p.m. at Leimert Park Plaza (43rd Place), the Department of Cultural Affairs will present Voices of the Rebellion: 30th Anniversary Reflections, theatrical performances meant to remember, honor, illumine, elevate, and uplift the community of South L.A. and L.A. as a whole. See the event page for more details and registration information. From 4 to 7 p.m. there will also be a Saigu peace gathering at Liberty Park (3700 Wilshire Blvd.) aimed at bringing together the Asian and Black communities for healing and remembrance. The gathering will feature a number of musical performances. More details found at the event page. See Jeong Park’s twitter thread for a fuller list of events.
- Continuing Saturday 4/30 – Metro is hosting a series of listening sessions on its planned Vermont Transit Corridor project. Remaining in-person meetings include:
– Saturday 4/30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.A. City College at 855 N. Vermont Avenue in East Hollywood. Easy access via Metro B (Red) Line Vermont/Santa Monica Station.
– Saturday 5/7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ward African Methodist Episcopal Church at 1177 W 25th Street in South Los Angeles
Metro will also host one virtual listening session on Wednesday 5/4 starting at 5:30 p.m. Meeting details at Metro’s The Source.
- Saturday 4/30 – Support Los Angeles Walks at their Spring Forward Community Walk and Fundraiser. The walking tour of El Pueblo starts at 2:30 p.m. at L.A. Union Station, followed by a 4-7 p.m. fundraiser party at Olvera Street’s Avila Adobe. Details at L.A. Walks.
- Sunday 5/1 – Open Streets festivals are back – starting with this Sunday’s 626 Golden Streets Mission to Mission all-ages extravaganza. Start and end wherever you want along the five-mile closed-to-cars route through San Gabriel, Alhambra, and South Pasadena. Bike, walk, skate, wheelchair, scooter, jog, skateboard, or run for as much or as little as you like. Lots of music, art, food, and smiles at this free open streets festival. Easy Metro access via the L (Gold) Line South Pasadena Station. Event details at 626 Golden Streets webpage.
- Next week Tuesday 5/3 – Streets For All will host a mobility debate between candidates vying for L.A. City Council District 15, currently held by Joe Buscaino. The event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Details at Streets For All event page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org