This Week In Livable Streets

626 Golden Streets, L.A. City Council candidates debate, Sheriff candidates forum, Metro, events commemorating the 30th anniversary of 1992, 55 Freeway widening, Vermont Transit Corridor, Spring Forward fundraiser, Rail to Rail, and more:

Sunday 5/1 – Open Streets festivals are back – starting with this Sunday’s 626 Golden Streets Mission to Mission all-ages extravaganza. Start and end wherever you want along the five-mile closed-to-cars route through San Gabriel, Alhambra, and South Pasadena. Bike, walk, skate, wheelchair, scooter, jog, skateboard, or run for as much or as little as you like. Lots of music, art, food, and smiles at this free open streets festival. Easy Metro access via the L (Gold) Line South Pasadena Station. Event details at 626 Golden Streets webpage.

Next week Tuesday 5/3 – Streets For All will host a mobility debate between candidates vying for L.A. City Council District 15, currently held by Joe Buscaino. The event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Details at Streets For All event page.

