Today’s Headlines
- After Deadly Crash, Cyclists Call For Bikeable Griffith Park (LAT)
- More On Metro Downtown Regional Connector Subway Milestone (Urbanize, The Source, Daily News)
- New Bike Bridge Coming To Pacoima Wash (Daily News)
- How Federal Mask Ruling Affects Masks On Transit (LAT, L.A. Magazine)
- Carnage: Two People Killed In 60 Freeway Crash In Pomona (LAT)
…DUI Driver Kills Person In 405/710 Freeway Ramp Crash In Long Beach (Daily Breeze, LB Post)
…Coroner Identifies Victim Killed In 14 Freeway Crash In Palmdale (SC Signal)
…Motorist Killed In Pomona Crash (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Kills Pedestrian On 5 Freeway In Boyle Heights (Eastsider)
…Five People Injured In Three-Car Crash In Los Feliz (Eastsider)
- Fontana Neighbors Fighting Warehouse Boom Air Pollution (LAist)
