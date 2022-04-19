This Week In Livable Streets
Metro committees, Metro policing, University Park Slow Jams, Costco, Metrolink, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Wednesday 4/20 – Metro will convene a regular meeting of its Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC), which is working to reimagine public safety onboard Metro transit. The meeting takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Zoom. Meeting agenda and access details at Metro PSAC meeting page.
- Wednesday and Thursday 4/20-21 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on items in advance of next week’s board meeting. Meeting agendas, staff reports, access information at Metro meeting page. Included on the agenda at tomorrow’s 10:30 a.m. Planning and Programming Committee (item 8) is approval of the plans for the Beautiful Boulevard version of Metro’s North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project.
- Thursdays continuing 4/21 – The L.A. City Public Works Department Climate Emergency Mobilization Office (CEMO) will host its Climate Equity L.A. Series: Community-Driven Climate Resilience and Adaptation in L.A. Virtual meetings will take place on Thursdays – 4/14 and 4/21 – each from 6-8 p.m. The current series of meetings will explore how to center equity and justice in the co-design and implementation of climate adaptation plans, tools, and community resilience investments, and how these must reflect the voices, experiences, and expertise of those impacted by climate change. Details and preregistration at Zoom link.
- Friday 4/22 – The Metrolink board will meet starting at 9 a.m. to discuss and vote on various items. Details at meeting agenda or Metrolink meeting page.
- Saturday 4/23 – From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. L.A. Walks and Public Matters will host University Park Slow Jams, an event that raises awareness for safer streets by moving across designated intersections holding vibrant props. Participants are encouraged to walk, roll, dance, or anything else across the intersections of Exposition/Vermont and/or Jefferson/Vermont. Details at L.A. Walks Tweet or Public Matters event page.
- Saturday 4/23 – A loose group of Culver City bicyclists are hosting a myth-dispelling “You CAN use a bike for Costco shopping” Costco bike ride. Meet at Culver City’s Veterans Park at 4117 Overland Avenue. Gather at 10 a.m. for a 10:30 a.m. departure. The four-mile ride is flat and family friendly, and will showcase cargo bikes and other shopping by bike techniques. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 4/24 – Grab your reading glasses and enjoy the Street Librarians’ April Flowers Ride, featuring urban homesteader Erik Knutzen. Meet at Stories Café at 1716 Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park for a 12:30 p.m. departure. The cycling Librarians will donate books to the Little Free Library boxes along Sunset Ave in Echo Park and Silver Lake, ending up at L.A. Eco-Village in Ktown. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org