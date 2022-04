Today’s Headlines

Burbank Council Opposes BRT Running in Bus Lanes (My Burbank)

Law Enforcement Focused On Transit After NYC Gunman Attack (KTLA, The Source)

Progress On LAX Peoplemover (Urbanize)

Reported Bike Thefts Up, Though Below Recent Years (Crosstown)

Long Beach’s City Fabrick To Begin Outreach On ‘Zone In: City Core’ Plan (LB Post)

Culver City To Temporarily Widen Sidewalk Instead Of Clearing Unhoused (NBC4)

Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In South L.A. (2UrbanGirls)

L.A. Gas Prices Drop For Fifteenth Straight Day (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA