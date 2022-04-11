Today’s Headlines
- Metro/Caltrans Widened the 5 Freeway Near OC (Whittier Daily News)
- Activists Push For Permanent Memorials For Killed Cyclists (LAT, ABC7)
- Claremont Residents Form Street Safety Coalition (SGV Tribune)
- NoHo TOD Plan Would Segregate Its Affordable Housing (KNOCK-LA)
- Carnage: Driver and Two Passengers Killed In East L.A. Crash (Eastsider, KTLA, ABC7)
…Driver Crashed Into Electric Scooter, Killing One Person, Injuring Another (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Killed Cyclist In Chatsworth (Biking in L.A.)
…Driver Killed In Valencia 5 Freeway Crash (SC Signal, LAT)
…Long Beach Hit-and-Run Crash Reward Raised To $25K (CBS)
- 67-Unit 7-Story Mixed-Use TOC Nearing Completion in Ktown (Urbanize)
- LADOT Bought Electric Cars, Then Didn’t Use Them (LAist)
- BART May Void $40M Contract Due To Conflict Of Interest (LAT)
- Bidens Gas Strategy Could Hurt Climate (LAist)
- A Huge Chunk Of Your Taxes Go To Make Traffic Worse (Daily Breeze)
