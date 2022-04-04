This Week In Livable Streets

T-Committee, People Planning School, Sheriff candidate forum, Metro public safety, Inglewood peoplemover, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

– are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Tuesday 4/5 – The Inglewood City Council will hold a 2 p.m. public hearing on the Inglewood Transit Connector Project, the planned 1.6-mile automated peoplemover to connect Metro’s Crenshaw/LAX Line to nearby sports facilities. Details at 2UrbanGirls.

– The Inglewood City Council will hold a 2 p.m. public hearing on the Inglewood Transit Connector Project, the planned 1.6-mile automated peoplemover to connect Metro’s Crenshaw/LAX Line to nearby sports facilities. Details at 2UrbanGirls. Tuesday 4/5 – At 3 p.m. L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will discuss and vote on various items – including Rail-to-Rail path, bus advertising, gender equity, Vision Zero, al fresco dining, equestrian networks, and more. Details at meeting agenda.

– At 3 p.m. L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will discuss and vote on various items – including Rail-to-Rail path, bus advertising, gender equity, Vision Zero, al fresco dining, equestrian networks, and more. Details at meeting agenda. Tuesday 4/5 – KNOCK-LA’s will host the first in a series of L.A. County Sheriff Candidate Forums starting at 7 p.m.. The focus will be LASD deputy gangs, violence, and misconduct. The forum series is co-hosted by Reform L.A. Jails, Dignity and Power Now, JusticeLA, and Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley. The first event will be moderated by Cerise Castle. Details and register via KNOCK-LA Google form.

– KNOCK-LA’s will host the first in a series of L.A. County Sheriff Candidate Forums starting at 7 p.m.. The focus will be LASD deputy gangs, violence, and misconduct. The forum series is co-hosted by Reform L.A. Jails, Dignity and Power Now, JusticeLA, and Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley. The first event will be moderated by Cerise Castle. Details and register via KNOCK-LA Google form. Wednesday 4/6 – Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet from 5-7 p.m. PSAC is leading the Metro board efforts to reimagine public safety on Metro transit. Access via Zoom or phone. Meeting details at Metro meeting page or meeting agenda.

– Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet from 5-7 p.m. PSAC is leading the Metro board efforts to reimagine public safety on Metro transit. Access via Zoom or phone. Meeting details at Metro meeting page or meeting agenda. Wednesday 4/6 and Thursday 4/7 – Strategic Actions for a Just Economy’s (SAJE) People Planning School will host a two-night virtual community visioning conversation to discuss and learn about Metro’s potential changes to transit options on Vermont Boulevard as part of Metro’s Vermont Transit Corridor project. Join other transit riders and tenants to learn about how land use decisions can impact transportation options and the overall community. Conversations will take place via Zoom starting at 5:30 p.m. Register via Zoom. More details at SAJE Instagram.

and – Strategic Actions for a Just Economy’s (SAJE) People Planning School will host a two-night virtual community visioning conversation to discuss and learn about Metro’s potential changes to transit options on Vermont Boulevard as part of Metro’s Vermont Transit Corridor project. Join other transit riders and tenants to learn about how land use decisions can impact transportation options and the overall community. Conversations will take place via Zoom starting at 5:30 p.m. Register via Zoom. More details at SAJE Instagram. Thursdays starting 4/7 – The L.A. City Public Works Department Climate Emergency Mobilization Office (CEMO) will host its Climate Equity L.A. Series: Community-Driven Climate Resilience and Adaptation in L.A. Virtual meetings will take place on Thursdays – 4/7, 4/14, and 4/21, each from 6-8 p.m. The current series of meetings will explore how to center equity and justice in the co-design and implementation of climate adaptation plans, tools, and community resilience investments, and how these must reflect the voices, experiences, and expertise of those impacted by climate change. Details and preregistration at Zoom link.

starting – The L.A. City Public Works Department Climate Emergency Mobilization Office (CEMO) will host its Climate Equity L.A. Series: Community-Driven Climate Resilience and Adaptation in L.A. Virtual meetings will take place on Thursdays – 4/7, 4/14, and 4/21, each from 6-8 p.m. The current series of meetings will explore how to center equity and justice in the co-design and implementation of climate adaptation plans, tools, and community resilience investments, and how these must reflect the voices, experiences, and expertise of those impacted by climate change. Details and preregistration at Zoom link. Saturday 4/9 – The Elysian Valley Arts Collective will host a celebration of the new Taylor Yard Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge that now connects Elysian Valley with Cypress Park across the Los Angeles River. The festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the bridge and along the adjacent walk/bike path, as well as a few locations along the path. Details at EV Arts Collective event page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org