Today’s Headlines
- Sheriff Denies Cover-Up Of Deputies Kneeling On Man’s Head (LAist, LAT)
- Garcetti Ambassadorship Increasingly In Doubt (Politico)
- Metro Student Fareless Pilot Hits A Million Boardings (The Source)
- Carnage: Long Beach Driver Kills Pedestrian Near City College (LB Post)
- …Three People Dead From Driver Crashing Into Wall In Anaheim (LAT)
- Sanchez Earmarks For Bike/Ped In Whittier Narrows, La Palma Medians (Los Cerritos News)
- Oil/Gas Interests Push To Undermine CA Climate Efforts (Capital & Main)
- State Regulators Want To Shut Down South L.A. Oil Wells (LAist)
- Guide To Meditating While Stuck In Traffic (LAT )
“Think of your emotions as fish in a pond. Then think of yourself as the pond rather than the fish.”
