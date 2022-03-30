Today’s Headlines

Sheriff Denies Cover-Up Of Deputies Kneeling On Man’s Head (LAist, LAT)

Garcetti Ambassadorship Increasingly In Doubt (Politico)

Metro Student Fareless Pilot Hits A Million Boardings (The Source)

Carnage: Long Beach Driver Kills Pedestrian Near City College (LB Post)

…Three People Dead From Driver Crashing Into Wall In Anaheim (LAT)

Sanchez Earmarks For Bike/Ped In Whittier Narrows, La Palma Medians (Los Cerritos News)

Oil/Gas Interests Push To Undermine CA Climate Efforts (Capital & Main)

State Regulators Want To Shut Down South L.A. Oil Wells (LAist)

Guide To Meditating While Stuck In Traffic (LAT )

“Think of your emotions as fish in a pond. Then think of yourself as the pond rather than the fish.”

