SGV Connect 91 – Damien and Kris, One Last Time

Today’s SGV Connect podcast is the last one for the duo of Damien Newton and Kris Fortin. Streetsblog L.A. is hiring a new San Gabriel Valley reporter, because Kris is moving on to a full-time position with Santa Ana Active Streets. I certainly wasn’t going to let Kris go without one goodbye podcast together.

Kris has written for Streetsblog on and off for over a decade first covering Boyle Heights then after a break moving to Orange County and finally covering the San Gabriel Valley where he lived and grew up.

No last podcast would be complete without a look back at some favorite stories of Kris’ throughout the years. Here are some of mine:

