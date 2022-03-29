SGV Connect 91 – Damien and Kris, One Last Time
Today’s SGV Connect podcast is the last one for the duo of Damien Newton and Kris Fortin. Streetsblog L.A. is hiring a new San Gabriel Valley reporter, because Kris is moving on to a full-time position with Santa Ana Active Streets. I certainly wasn’t going to let Kris go without one goodbye podcast together.
Kris has written for Streetsblog on and off for over a decade first covering Boyle Heights then after a break moving to Orange County and finally covering the San Gabriel Valley where he lived and grew up.
No last podcast would be complete without a look back at some favorite stories of Kris’ throughout the years. Here are some of mine:
- Pasadena Makes Progress on Getting Local Control Over State Route 710 Stub
- Santa Ana Active Streets Is Building an Equity-Centered, Resident-Led Transportation Coalition<
- Cognitive Dissonance : OCTA Hikes Fares for Buses, Awards $1.2 Billion for Freeway Widening
- LAPD Threatens Closure of Painted Alleyway to Public Events Lacking Permits
- San Gabriel Valley Residents Show Support for Black Lives Matter in Multi-city Demonstrations
- Re-imagining Glendale Boulevard – Kris’ first story for us, in January 2012
