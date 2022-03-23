Today’s Headlines
- At Peak Of Defund Movement, L.A. City Spent Lots Of COVID Money On PD (L.A. Taco)
…Metro Also Spent Millions Of COVID Stimulus On Policing (SBLA Twitter)
- Metro Spending $26M To Widen Beverly Blvd/605 Freeway Bridge/Ramps/Roads (Whittier Daily News)
…Caltrans spokesperson: Beverly will be wide enough for future bike lane, but bike lane not included
- L.A. Has Worst Air Pollution Of Major U.S. Cities (LAist)
- Metrolink Is Adding Back Service (Whittier Daily News)
- Carnage: Driver Sentenced To 2 Years In Deadly Long Beach Crash (Daily News)
- 43-Home Supportive Housing Building Nearly Complete In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- 5-Story 119-Unit TOC Under Construction In North Hollywood (Urbanize)
- Average L.A. County Gas Price Tops $6 (LAT, AV Times, LAist)
