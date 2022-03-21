Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Gas Prices Rise For 27th Consecutive Day (AV Times)
- New UK COVID-19 Variant Surge Could Come To U.S. (LAist)
- Metro Set To Upgrade J Line Electric Bus Plans (Daily News)
- Metro First/Lorena Joint Development Moving Forward (BH Beat)
- Carnage: Driver Crashes Injuring Six In Reseda (Daily News)
…Pacific Palisades Hit-and-Run Injures Two, Sends Car Into Surf (LAT)
…Driver Crashes Into Power Pole, Causing Long Beach Blackout (LB Post)
…Reward Offered In Echo Park Hit-and-Run Stunt (Biking in L.A., Eastsider)
- Tech Could Closely Track CA Coastal Erosion (LAist)
- How CA’s $400 Gas Prices Rebate Would Work (LAT, L.A. Magazine)
…CA Dems Looking To Include Income Ceiling (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA