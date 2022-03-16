Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County Gas Prices Jumped 22 Percent In Last Two Weeks (LAT)
  • Long Beach Transit & City College Partner For Expansive Transit Pass Program (The Source)
  • LADOT To Step Up Bus Lane Enforcement (CBS2)
  • Metro Fiscal Picture Good: Revenue Up, Operations Under Budget (@numble Twitter)
  • Downey Planning Roundabout At Rives Avenue And Quill Drive (Patriot)
  • Malibu Commission Seeks More Enforcement To Curb Deadly Speeding (Malibu Times)
  • Luxury Car Repair Business Charged For Illegally Parking Cars On City Streets (NBC4)
    …city departments apparently looked the other way for years, not ticketing illegally parked cars
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Mom And Child Near School In Riverside (Press Enterprise)
    …Wrong Way Driver Kills Two People On 215 Freeway Near Riverside (LAT, Daily Bulletin)
    …Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In Jurupa Valley (Daily Bulletin)
  • CA’s Federal Earmarks Include Del Mar Train, Santa Monica Parking-to-Housing (LAT)
  • What If Biden Paid People Not To Drive (Curbed)

