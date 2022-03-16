Today’s Headlines

L.A. County Gas Prices Jumped 22 Percent In Last Two Weeks (LAT)

Long Beach Transit & City College Partner For Expansive Transit Pass Program (The Source)

LADOT To Step Up Bus Lane Enforcement (CBS2)

Metro Fiscal Picture Good: Revenue Up, Operations Under Budget (@numble Twitter)

Downey Planning Roundabout At Rives Avenue And Quill Drive (Patriot)

Malibu Commission Seeks More Enforcement To Curb Deadly Speeding (Malibu Times)

Luxury Car Repair Business Charged For Illegally Parking Cars On City Streets (NBC4)

Carnage: Driver Kills Mom And Child Near School In Riverside (Press Enterprise)

…Wrong Way Driver Kills Two People On 215 Freeway Near Riverside (LAT, Daily Bulletin)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In Jurupa Valley (Daily Bulletin)

CA's Federal Earmarks Include Del Mar Train, Santa Monica Parking-to-Housing (LAT)

What If Biden Paid People Not To Drive (Curbed)

