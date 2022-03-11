Today’s Headlines
- Carnage: On-Camera Hit-and-Run During Deadly Hit-and-Run Reporting (KTLA YouTube)
- No, Councilmember Cedillo Does Not Support Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)
- High Gas Prices, High Gas Prices (LAT, Daily News, LAist, LB Post,
- LB City College Announces New Go Pass Program (LB Post)
- Metro Planning To Restore Wilshire/La Brea From April Through July (Beverly Press)
- Some People Who Don’t Ride Transit Think Transit Isn’t Safe (LAT)
- 10-Building DTLA 4th/Central Development Starts Environmental Review (Urbanize)
- LAT Editorial Pushes Back On Newsom Gas Tax Rebate
