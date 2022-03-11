Today’s Headlines

  • Carnage: On-Camera Hit-and-Run During Deadly Hit-and-Run Reporting (KTLA YouTube)
  • No, Councilmember Cedillo Does Not Support Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)
  • High Gas Prices, High Gas Prices (LAT, Daily News, LAist, LB Post,
  • LB City College Announces New Go Pass Program (LB Post)
  • Metro Planning To Restore Wilshire/La Brea From April Through July (Beverly Press)
  • Some People Who Don’t Ride Transit Think Transit Isn’t Safe (LAT)
  • 10-Building DTLA 4th/Central Development Starts Environmental Review (Urbanize)
  • LAT Editorial Pushes Back On Newsom Gas Tax Rebate

