Today’s Headlines
- Why Does California Keep Building Freeways? (NRDC)
- Gas Prices Leap Another 13 Cents (LAT, Daily News)
…Avoid Gas Prices By Taking Metro (The Source) and/or bike
…Gas Cost Fuels Electric Car Conspiracy Theory (Daily News)
…LAT Gas Advice: Skip Trips, Slow Down, Maintainance
…Gas Prices Fuels San Diego E-Bike Sales (NBC)
…High Gas Prices Mean Time To Take Climate Action (LAT)
…Skelton: Newsom Gas Tax Relief Will Be Unfair And Won’t Help (LAT)
- EPA Restores CA Power To Set Emission Rules (LAT)
- Pasadena Looks To Reduce Pedestrian Deaths/Injuries (Pasadena Now)
- L.A. Council Proposes Renter Protections (LAT)
- West Hollywood Could Eliminate Two Remaining Single-Family Zones (Beverly Press)
- YouTuber Propel Interviews Presta Story Valve Podcaster On A Tandem
- Denver’s Faulty Rail Expansion Parallels L.A.’s (Ghost Train Podcast)
