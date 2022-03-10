Today’s Headlines

  • Why Does California Keep Building Freeways? (NRDC)
  • Gas Prices Leap Another 13 Cents (LAT, Daily News)
    …Avoid Gas Prices By Taking Metro (The Source) and/or bike
    …Gas Cost Fuels Electric Car Conspiracy Theory (Daily News)
    LAT Gas Advice: Skip Trips, Slow Down, Maintainance
    …Gas Prices Fuels San Diego E-Bike Sales (NBC)
    …High Gas Prices Mean Time To Take Climate Action (LAT)
    …Skelton: Newsom Gas Tax Relief Will Be Unfair And Won’t Help (LAT)
  • EPA Restores CA Power To Set Emission Rules (LAT)
  • Pasadena Looks To Reduce Pedestrian Deaths/Injuries (Pasadena Now)
  • L.A. Council Proposes Renter Protections (LAT)
  • West Hollywood Could Eliminate Two Remaining Single-Family Zones (Beverly Press)
  • YouTuber Propel Interviews Presta Story Valve Podcaster On A Tandem
  • Denver’s Faulty Rail Expansion Parallels L.A.’s (Ghost Train Podcast)

