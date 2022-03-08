This Week In Livable Streets

Eastside Extension, Beyond Freeways, Holly Mitchell, Burbank Blvd., and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

– are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Tuesday 3/8 – ActiveSGV and others will host Beyond Freeways: Reconnecting Nature and Neighborhoods, a community conversation about urban conservation, affordable housing, and building resilient community connections along the corridor where the canceled North 710 Freeway extension would have been built. The free panel discussion goes from 6:30-8 p.m. Event details at Zoom registration link or ActiveSGV Twitter.

– ActiveSGV and others will host Beyond Freeways: Reconnecting Nature and Neighborhoods, a community conversation about urban conservation, affordable housing, and building resilient community connections along the corridor where the canceled North 710 Freeway extension would have been built. The free panel discussion goes from 6:30-8 p.m. Event details at Zoom registration link or ActiveSGV Twitter. Wednesday 3/9 – Streets For All hosts a 5 p.m. virtual Happy Hour with County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Details at Streets For All event webpage.

– Streets For All hosts a 5 p.m. virtual Happy Hour with County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Details at Streets For All event webpage. Wednesday 3/9 – Revised non-widening plans for Burbank Boulevard will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. North Hollywood Neighborhood Council board meeting. Details at meeting agenda.

– Revised non-widening plans for Burbank Boulevard will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. North Hollywood Neighborhood Council board meeting. Details at meeting agenda. Starting Wednesday 3/9 – Metro is hosting four virtual community meetings on its Eastside L (Gold) Line extension and possible phased project construction.

– East Los Angeles Community meeting, Wednesday 3/9 from 6-7:30 p.m.

– Commerce and Montebello meeting, Thursday 3/10 from 6-7:30 p.m.

– Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, and Los Nietos meeting, Wednesday 3/16 from 6-7:30 p.m.

– Whittier meeting, Thursday 3/17 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom links, Spanish/English dial-in numbers, in-person tech van locations, and more at The Source.

