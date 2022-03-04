Today’s Headlines

L.A. Gas Prices Surge Past $5 (KTLA)

Counncilmember Rodriguez Motion Pushes To Address Gender Inequities on Transit (MyNewsLA)

Healthy L.A. Initiative Would Make For Cleaner Greener City (Annenberg)

Carnage: Pedestrian Killed In Crash On 60 Freeway In Pomona (L.A. Weekly)

…One Person Killed In Eight Car Crash In Los Alamitos (LAT, LB Post)

…Driver Killed In Solo Crash On Freeway In Hollywood (2UrbanGirls)

…Driver Crashes Into Northern CA Pre-School, Sends 14 To Hospital (LAT)

…Councilmember Calls For Investigation Into Deadly DUI (LB Post)

L.A.’s Wild Winter More Proof Of Climate Crisis (LAist)

