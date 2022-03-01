Today’s Headlines

FTA Gets Ball Rolling On Federal Funding For West Santa Ana Branch (The Source)

Learn More About Metro South L.A. SEED School This Saturday (The Source)

Affordable Mixed-Use Under Construction At Boyle Heights’ Soto Station (Urbanize)

Big Blue Bus Ridership Still Hasn’t Recovered From COVID (SMDP)

Struggling To Hire Drivers, Norwalk Cuts Bus Service (Norwalk Patriot)

Carnage: North Hollywood Driver Kills Pedestrian (Daily News)

…Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Crash In Northeast Antelope Valley (AV Times)

45-Home 23-Parking Space Building Planned For KTown (Urbanize)

Why L.A. Turned Its River Into A Freeway For Water (LAT)

