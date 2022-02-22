This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, SGV Transit, 5 Freeway widening, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Wednesday 2/23 – The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG) will host two community workshops on proposed transit projects serving the SGV. After Metro selected the non-SGV alignment for extending the L Line, the SGV sub-region began studying how to use remaining L Line funding for SGV transit improvements. Earlier this month, the SGVCOG publicized 15 draft alternatives for transit line investments, which will be narrowed down to three alignments that will undergo more detailed study and design. Learn more and give your input on the alignments at two meetings tomorrow. Register via Zoom for noon-1 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. Additional details at SGVOGC Tweet.
- Wednesday 2/23 – Metro will host a 6:30 p.m. virtual community meeting on its under-construction 5 Freeway North County widening project. Metro invites all Santa Clarita Valley residents, business owners, and commuters of the I-5 freeway to join them for a project overview and question and answer session. Meeting details at Metro meeting page.
- Thursday 2/24 – The full Metro board will host its monthly meeting – voting on various issues. This month includes DTLA railyard cost overruns, station bike parking, and more. Agendas, staff reports, access details at Metro meeting page.
- Next week Monday 2/28 – Metro will host groundbreaking ceremonies for the first phase – called Rail 2 Rail – of its Rail 2 River multi-use walk/bike path across South Los Angeles. The groundbreaking was announced at last month’s Metro board meeting, when the board approved the project budget, greenlighting the start of construction. SBLA hasn’t seen the groundbreaking details, but they should appear at Metro’s project webpage.
