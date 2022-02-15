Today’s Headlines

  • Healthy Streets Ballot Measure Could Make Good On Mobility Plan (LAT)
  • State Rejects Santa Monica Housing Plan (Abundant Housing, SMDP)
  • Metro To Vote On Station Bike Parking Contract (@numble Twitter)
  • How To Take Metro To Wednesday’s Rams Victory Parade (The Source)
  • Carnage: Three LAPD Officers Hospitalized In Freeway Hit-and-Run Near DTLA (LAT, Daily News)
    …Santa Monica Hit-and-Run Driver Puts Bicyclist In Critical Condition (SM Lookout, Biking in L.A.)
    …One Person Killed In Riverside Freeway Crash (Whittier Daily News)
  • Affordable 4-Story 85-Home Mixed-Use Opening In El Sereno (Urbanize)
  • L.A. and OC See Record Gas Prices (LAT, LAist)

