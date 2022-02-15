SGV Connect 89 – N. 710 Freeway Mobility Hub Study

Kris talked this week with Kome Ajise, Executive Director of Southern California Association of Governments, and Ryan Johnson, Associate Planner at Alta Planning + Design, about the Interstate 710 North Mobility Hubs Plan. The project is currently identifying locations around the North 710 Freeway stub to install mobility hubs, a designated area that connects two or more travel options, which can include transit, walking, bike-share, and micro mobility. These options would help make it easier to get around without a personal car.

The study area includes portions of South Pasadena and Alhambra, but is made up of mostly Los Angeles City eastside neighborhoods. Feedback collection for the map and survey are currently closed during this iteration of the plan, Johnson said, but an updated version of both will be posted in the coming months. For additional 710 Mobility Hubs information and/or to receive project updates, go to the project website.

