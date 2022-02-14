This Week In Livable Streets
Metro committees, speed limits, Monterey Park, Metro service cuts, Santa Monica Boulevard, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 2/15 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 3 p.m. to consider reducing speed limits on miles and miles of city streets. Details at Streetsblog L.A. coverage and meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 2/16 – The Monterey Park City Council, at the urging of the Metro Highway Program, is looking to spend a hundred+ million dollars (from the canceled N. 710 Freeway tunnels) to add more car lanes through its downtown – plus new car parking structures. The item is on the agenda for the 6:3o p.m. council meeting. Details, including how to submit public comment, at SBLA guest editorial.
- Wednesday and Thursday 2/16-17 – Metro committees will convene to discuss and vote on items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Agendas, staff reports, access details at Metro meeting page.
- Thursday 2/17 – Caltrans and LADOT will host a 6-7 p.m. virtual meeting on improvements coming to Santa Monica Boulevard between the 405 Freeway and Centinela Avenue in West L.A. Proposed improvements include ADA curb ramps and shared bus and bicycle lanes. Register at Webex. Details at LADOT Tweet.
- Sunday 2/20 – If you thought Metro transit service was already bad, wait until Metro’s temporary 10+percent service cuts, which go into effect this Sunday. Wretched details at The Source.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org